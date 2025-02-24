Defence Minister asks IIT-Mandi students to boost R&D

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Urging IIT-Mandi students to take a lead in R&D, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that India’s technological sector is on the rise and is expected to reach $300-350 billion in the next five years.

"With more than 1.25 lakh start-ups and 110 unicorns, our country is emerging as the third-largest start-up ecosystem in the world," he said, addressing the 16th Foundation Day of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

The Defence Minister encouraged students to leverage this period of growth and opportunity, ensuring that they not only contribute to India’s technological advancements but also lead the way in global research and development.

Rajnath Singh urged students to excel in technological innovation to make the country developed by 2047, advising them to follow the principles of “Initiate, Improve, and Transform (IIT)”.

He underscored the importance of fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation that would allow India to lead in emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and digital technologies.

The Defence Minister also highlighted IIT-Mandi’s pivotal role in fostering innovation and research, and laid stress on India’s rising prominence as a global leader in technology.

He urged IIT-Mandi to play a more significant role in Defence-related technologies, commending the existing collaboration with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and called for further contributions in areas such as AI-driven warfare, indigenous AI chip development, cybersecurity, and quantum technology.

“In the last 15 years, the institution has secured a distinguished place on the educational map, not only of India but the world. It is a perfect blend of ancient heritage and modern technological education,” he said.

He mentioned the region's rich historical significance, emphasising that the existence of IIT-Mandi at such a culturally and historically enriched location symbolises the union of antiquity and modernity.

Rajnath Singh expressed confidence that the institution, with its strong foundation in academics, research, and innovation, would continue to make significant contributions to both India’s growth and global technological advancement.

