Gujarat prepares for Navratri, allows night-long celebrations

Gandhinagar, Oct 1 (IANS) The Gujarat government has decided to allow Garba celebrations during Navratri till early morning, but rules will differ for neighbourhood and public events.

This was announced by Minister of State for Home Affairs, Harsh Sanghvi after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

At the Cabinet meeting several key issues, including the upcoming Navratri festival, crop damage due to heavy rain, procurement of peanuts, and recruitment for police and teaching positions were discussed.

After the meeting, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Harsh Sanghvi, announced that Garba dancers in the state will be permitted to continue playing Garba late into the night during Navratri. “Navratri is not just a festival for Gujarat, but a time when all devotees worship Goddess Amba,” he said.

In a major relief to traders, he added that businesses would also be allowed to operate late into the night during the nine-day festival. The state government has made complete arrangements for smooth conduct.

Sanghvi clarified that while organisers initially requested permission to conduct Garba until midnight, the state government has granted permission for celebrations to continue into the early morning. However, the government will ensure that citizens are not inconvenienced. “We will have different rules for neighbourhood Garba and public Garba events,” he noted. Organisers have been urged to take necessary precautions to maintain order.

The Minister also touched on another pressing issue -- illegal constructions in Somnath. He revealed that the matter is currently in court, and the government has responded legally after issuing several notices.

During his interaction with the media, Harsh Sanghvi addressed the situation concerning anti-social elements in Ahmedabad’s Chanakyapuri area. He made it clear that Gujarat has no room for lawbreakers. “Anyone who breaks the law will face consequences, and no one’s dominance will be tolerated under this government,” he stated, warning that strict actions would be taken to ensure law and order. “These actions will be remembered for seven generations,” he added.

The meeting, held in Gandhinagar, also focused on the impact of recent heavy rain, with discussions about crop loss and support price concerns for farmers. The state government emphasized its commitment to “addressing these pressing matters and ensuring efficient management of the festival season”.

Meanwhile, the Southwest Monsoon has officially withdrawn from several parts of Gujarat, including Kutch, North Saurashtra, and Northern Gujarat. Despite an active spell of rainfall last week, the state's focus has shifted to the weather forecast for the upcoming two weeks, especially as Navratri is set to begin on October 3rd.

According to the latest bulletin from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), most of Gujarat is expected to remain dry for the first three days of Navratri, except for some districts in South Gujarat. From October 3 to 5, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely in isolated pockets of South Gujarat, including Surat, Dang, Tapi, Navsari, and Valsad, as well as the union territories of Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli. For the rest of Gujarat, dry weather is expected, allowing Garba festivities to proceed uninterrupted.

