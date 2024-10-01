AAP Minister Gopal Rai hits out at Delhi LG over halting of Harit Kalash Yatra

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Delhi's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai on Tuesday expressed strong disapproval over police intervention and hit out at LG V.K. Saxena for halting the 'Harit Kalash Yatra,' a public awareness campaign against pollution that was organised by the Delhi government.

The 'Harit Kalash Yatra', a door-to-door campaign organised by over 1,500 women and schoolchildren to raise awareness about combating pollution and planting trees, was planned under the supervision of Minister Gopal Rai in the national Capital. However, the police intervened and prevented the campaign from taking place.

"The Delhi government has been running a campaign against pollution, and as part of this, the 'Harit Kalash Yatra' was a women's awareness initiative. Permission had been taken from the police, a joint meeting had been held, and the Environment Department had secured all necessary clearances. More than 1,500 women, including schoolteachers from across Delhi, were present. However, just before my arrival, the police suddenly announced the cancellation of the yatra and forcibly dispersed the gathering," Gopal Rai told IANS.

"This is extremely unfortunate. LG Saxena has overseen the cutting of over 1,000 trees without permission, and now when women are conducting a tree-planting awareness drive, the police have stopped it," he added.

Delhi's Environment Minister questioned, "Where is the justice in this? What kind of governance is being imposed on Delhi? This authoritarian rule, enforced through the police, is not acceptable."

Ritu Kangra, President of the Women’s Wing of Babarpur District, reflected Gopal Rai's sentiment, adding, "More than 1,000 women had to return disappointed. The plan was to go door-to-door to spread awareness on combating pollution, especially with the festive season approaching."

"However, the Modi government never allows the Delhi government to take any action or conduct any campaigns. They never let the Delhi government work freely," she alleged.

Commenting on law and order concerns in the national Capital, Minister Gopal Rai remarked, "There is gangster rule all over Delhi, and instead of taking action against gangsters, the police are being deployed to stop women from participating in a tree-planting awareness drive."

He further added, "From early morning, the police have been stationed here to disperse the women and halt the campaign. If LG V.K. Saxena were truly concerned about gangsters, he would deploy the police there. Today, a BJP leader was attacked, and before that, people were crushed by criminals. Extortion is rampant across the city. This clearly shows the priorities of the BJP leaders, the Union Home Minister, and the LG."

"They have no interest in Delhi’s law and order; their priority is stopping the Delhi government's initiatives," said the AAP Minister.

Minister Gopal Rai also condemned the detention of environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, calling it "unfortunate." He remarked, "It is unfortunate how peaceful voices are being crushed. This is not fair."

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is scheduled to visit Wangchuk in jail to express solidarity with him.

