Gujarat Minister highlights state's power and green energy achievements

Gandhinagar, March 26 (IANS) During the discussion on the budgetary demands for the Energy and Petrochemicals Department in the Gujarat Assembly, State Energy Minister Kanu Desai said on Wednesday that the four electricity distribution companies in the state received 'A+' ratings from the Union Power Ministry, with the Dakshin Gujarat, Madhya Gujarat, and Uttar Gujarat companies ranking first, second, and third, respectively.

He also highlighted that Gujarat's JETCO (transmission Company) was awarded the Best Transmission Utility Award 2024 by the Central Board of Irrigation and Power (CBIP).

Discussing the state government's focus on clean and green energy, Minister Desai emphasised the country's vision to reduce reliance on coal and gas-based power and promote renewable energy.

India has set a target of 500 GW of green energy capacity by 2030, which will drive Gujarat's sustainable development and ensure affordable electricity for all, the Minister said.

Gujarat aims to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2047, aligning with India's Net Zero goal for 2070, he added.

Gujarat is at the forefront of renewable energy, contributing 26 per cent of India's total wind power capacity with an installed capacity of 12,584 MW, he said.

The state also accounts for 18 per cent of the country's solar power generation with 18,125 MW of installed capacity, the Minister added.

The total renewable energy capacity in Gujarat stands at 32,924 MW, which is 15 per cent of India's total renewable energy capacity of 2,14,677 MW, he said.

The Minister proudly announced that Gujarat received the Highest Achiever State Award at the Global RE-Invest Summit 2024 for its contribution to wind and solar power.

To streamline renewable energy projects, the state launched the Akshay Urja Setu Portal, enabling a single-window clearance system for investors, Minister Desai added.

Gujarat is also playing a key role in Mission Green Hydrogen, aiming to contribute significantly to India's target of producing 5 million metric ton of green hydrogen by 2030, he said.

The PM Surya Ghar Yojana was also highlighted as an initiative to encourage solar rooftop installations, with Gujarat leading the country by installing solar rooftops in more than three lakh homes, accounting for 40 per cent of India's total installations, Minister Desai said.

Under the Surya Gujarat Yojana, 5.21 lakh homes in the state have installed solar rooftop systems, generating 2073 MW of electricity -- the highest in India, he added.

The Minister also said that Gujarat has been providing significant electricity bill relief to consumers.

In March 2024, the state reduced fuel charges by 50 paise per unit, benefiting 1.5 crore consumers, saving Rs 1,057 crore, he added.

A further reduction of 40 paise per unit in December 2024 provided an additional relief of Rs 947 crore, he said.

Gujarat's per capita electricity consumption has surged from 953 units in 2002 to 2,479 units in 2024, significantly higher than India's average of 1,331 units, the Minister added.

Over the last 22 years, Gujarat's maximum electricity demand has grown by 329 per cent, from 7,743 MW in 2002 to 25,502 MW in 2024, he said.

The state government has also focused on farmers, allocating Rs 2,175 crore under the Kisan Suryodaya Yojana to provide daytime electricity to 97 per cent of Gujarat's villages, the Minister added.

Additionally, under the PM Kusum Yojana, farmers in off-grid areas are being provided solar-powered irrigation pumps to replace diesel pumps, he said.

Gujarat's transmission and distribution network is also being upgraded with a Rs 6,830 crore allocation for 96 new substations and 3,170 circuit transmission lines, he added.

To enhance disaster resilience, Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for underground cabling in cyclone-prone coastal areas, he said.

The state is also focusing on electric vehicles (EVs), with Rs 50 crore allocated for expanding EV charging stations under the Viksit Gujarat 2047 initiative, the Minister added.

Gujarat also leads in natural gas distribution, with GSPC (Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation) ranking as India's second-largest gas trading company, he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.