Gujarat: SITCO invites proposals for Rs 226 crore Surat multi-modal transport hub development

Surat, March 26 (IANS) The Surat Integrated Transportation Development Corporation (SITCO) has invited proposals via e-tendering for granting sub-lease-hold rights for the mixed-use development, operation, and maintenance of a 2,08,975 sqm vertical space above the GSRTC bus terminal at the Surat Multi-Modal Transport Hub (MMTH).

The project, with a reserve price of Rs 226 crore, will be leased for 90 years, allowing developers to sub-lease the constructed built-up space for commercial use.

According to the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), the proposed development site offers seamless connectivity with Surat’s public transport network, including direct access from an elevated road and proximity to key transportation services such as the metro, bus rapid transit system (BRTS), city bus services, and rail networks.

The timeline for the bidding process has been set with the last date for downloading the e-bid document as April 14, 2025, at 14:00 hrs, and the final submission deadline at 15:00 hrs on the same day.

The e-bids will be opened on April 15, 2025, at 15:30 hrs. Interested developers can obtain details at www.tenderwizard.in/RLDA or contact 8450958834, 7877053940, or 9599653865 for further inquiries. Established in 2017, SITCO is a Joint Venture Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) created to modernise Surat Railway Station and the GSRTC bus terminal.

The project aims to transform the area into a transit-oriented commercial hub, integrating multiple transportation systems, including the Surat Metro, BRTS, city bus services, and regional bus networks.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to establish a Multi-Modal Transportation Hub, enhancing connectivity and urban mobility in the rapidly growing city of Surat. One of the flagship initiatives is the Surat Metro Rail Project, which has achieved 55 per cent completion as of the latest updates.

The state government has allocated Rs 2,730 crore to expedite the project's progress, reflecting its commitment to providing citizens with fast, reliable, and modern rail-based public transport services.

