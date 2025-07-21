Gujarat mango exports surpass 3,000 MT in five years, Kesar variety in high demand abroad

Ahmedabad, July 21 (IANS) Gujarat's mango exports have steadily grown over the past five years, with the state exporting 856 metric tonnes in 2024–25, taking the total to more than 3,000 metric tonnes since 2019, government officials said on Monday.

The mangoes have been shipped to several international markets, including the US and South Africa, with the Kesar variety drawing particular demand due to its distinct flavour and aroma, according to official information by the Gujarat government.

According to state Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel, mango cultivation now covers around 1.77 lakh hectares in Gujarat, accounting for 37 per cent of the state's total fruit cultivation area.

Major mango-producing districts include Valsad, Navsari, Gir Somnath, Kutch and Surat, with Valsad alone reporting more than 38,000 hectares under mango farming in 2024–25.

The state's export process is supported by the Gujarat Agro Radiation Processing Facility in Bavla, near Ahmedabad.

The unit handled 224 metric tonnes of irradiated Kesar mangoes this year and has processed a total of 805 metric tonnes over five years.

Certified by United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)-Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), the Bavla facility is Gujarat's first and India's fourth such unit.

Before it became operational, farmers had to send their produce to Mumbai for irradiation, increasing transport costs and spoilage.

The facility now allows mangoes to be processed, packed, and exported directly from Ahmedabad.

It is part of a broader infrastructure push that includes an integrated pack house and a perishable air cargo terminal, all managed by the Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation.

This setup has improved shelf life, reduced wastage, and cut costs for mango growers, contributing to a more efficient export pipeline.

Mango farming is a significant horticultural activity in Gujarat, particularly in districts like Valsad, Navsari, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, and Bhavnagar.

The state is known for its premium varieties, especially the Kesar mango from the Gir region, which has a Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

As of 2024, Gujarat cultivates mangoes on over 1.3 lakh hectares of land, producing more than 10 lakh metric tonnes annually.

Around 75,000 to 80,000 farmers are engaged in mango cultivation across the state.

The state government and agricultural universities offer support through schemes, training, and export facilitation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.