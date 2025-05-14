Gujarat: Manager defrauds grain trader of Rs 92.92 lakh

Gondal, May 14 (IANS) A grain trader has filed a police complaint against his long-time manager for embezzling Rs 92.92 lakh.

The manager, Gobarsinh Nagji Rajput, was hired due to a personal connection with the trader’s family. The accused is alleged to have fabricated grain purchase records and misappropriated funds over two financial years.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) lodged at the Gondal B-Division Police Station, the complainant, Piyushbhai Govindbhai Patel, claimed that Rajput generated false procurement letters and falsified stock statements to withdraw a total of Rs 1.90 crore.

The accused allegedly sold 6,472 bags of grain on paper without actual transactions, deceiving the trader into transferring funds under false pretences.

The fraudulent activity came to light during an internal audit on March 12, 2025. Stock records for the years 2023–2024 and 2024–2025 were found to be manipulated.

Specifically, grain bag numbers 1598 and 4835, amounting to Rs 48.56 lakh and Rs 1.42 crore respectively, were cited in the discrepancy report. Rajput is also reported to have purchased a plot of land valued at Rs 98 lakh in Patel Nagar, Gondal, with the siphoned funds. When pressed by business associate Niravbhai to return the money, Rajput handed over the property documents as part repayment and promised to clear the remaining amount in instalments.

However, he failed to follow through and has since evaded further contact. The complainant noted that threats were issued during a meeting at the Sardar Patel Seva Trust office on March 13, 2025, where the property deed was formally transferred. The accused is now facing charges under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to fraud and criminal breach of trust.

Financial fraud in Gujarat has escalated significantly in recent years, encompassing cybercrimes, banking frauds, GST scams, and Ponzi schemes. In 2024 alone, cybercriminals defrauded residents of approximately Rs 1,288 crore, with an alarming average of 333 cases reported daily, translating to over 13 incidents every hour. This surge places Gujarat among the top three states in India for cyber fraud cases.

Notably, in the financial year 2023–24, the state witnessed a 469 per cent increase in banking fraud cases, rising from 247 to 1,349 incidents, resulting in losses amounting to Rs 49.92 crore.

The textile industry in Ahmedabad has also been severely impacted, with five trading firms defaulting on payments totalling approximately Rs 60 crore over six months.

The Maskati Kapad Market Mahajan reports receiving 25–30 complaints monthly related to fraud and disputes, highlighting a growing concern within the sector.

Additionally, Gujarat reported GST scams worth Rs 7,000 crore in 2024, involving fraudulent claims and misappropriation of funds.

A significant Ponzi scheme also came to light, where funds intended for tribal students were misused, underscoring the exploitation of vulnerable communities.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.