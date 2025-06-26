Gujarat launches statewide Td, DPT vaccination drive covering over 24 lakh children

Mehsana, June 26 (IANS) Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel on Thursday launched a state-level Td (Tetanus and Diphtheria) and DPT (Triple Antigen) immunisation campaign from Unjha in Mehsana district.

The campaign aims to protect children and adolescents from life-threatening diseases such as tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough, polio, pneumonia, and others.

Under this public health initiative, 992 Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) teams will conduct vaccination sessions across 47,439 schools, targeting an estimated 18.2 lakh students.

In addition, around 6.1 lakh children in approximately 39,045 Anganwadis will receive the second dose of the DPT booster as per the national immunisation schedule.

The campaign is part of India’s Universal Immunisation Programme, which has, since 2019, included Td vaccines for adolescents aged 10 and 16.

Last year, over 23 lakh adolescents, both school-going and out-of-school, were vaccinated under the initiative in Gujarat. Due to the campaign's success, Gujarat now organises Td vaccination drives every June and July, aligned with the reopening of schools.

This year, students in Standards 5 and 10 across government and private schools will receive the Td vaccine, while children aged 5 will be given the second DPT booster dose, offering protection against diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis.

Health data over the past three years show a notable decline in cases of diphtheria and tetanus due to this sustained effort.

Cases of whooping cough in young children have also significantly reduced due to targeted immunisation in Anganwadis. To facilitate this massive operation, over 10,764 healthcare teams will conduct Td vaccination sessions in schools.

Children who miss scheduled doses will be covered in upcoming sessions, ensuring no child is left unprotected. The campaign is being implemented in close coordination with the state’s Education Department, which has played a key role in outreach and logistics.

Officials emphasised that both Td and DPT vaccines are safe and have been part of India’s national vaccination program since 1985.

While no serious adverse effects were reported in school-based campaigns in the past three years, Adverse Events Following Immunisation kits will be made available at all vaccination centres and schools to ensure rapid response in case of any side effects.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.