Gujarat govt races to rescue 141 stranded tourists in flash flood-hit Uttarakhand

Ahmedabad, Aug 7 (IANS) The Gujarat government has launched a prompt rescue effort to bring back 141 tourists stranded in flash flood-hit Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district.

The tourists, hailing from Patan, Banaskantha, Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, and Vadodara, are currently reported to be safe, according to state spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Rishikesh Patel.

Following the directives of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, officials from Gujarat's State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) have established continuous contact with their counterparts in Uttarakhand to coordinate the safe return of all affected citizens.

The challenging weather has ruled out the possibility of an airlift, as confirmed by the Uttarakhand government.

However, medical assistance has been provided to those in need, and all tourists are being looked after with necessary support.

Minister Patel emphasised the government's commitment to ensuring the safety of every stranded Gujarati.

He stated that communication with tour operators has confirmed the well-being of 12 pilgrims from Harij (Patan), while 99 tourists from Ahmedabad are sheltered safely at Mandakini Guest House.

Four of them required and received medical assistance from nearby facilities.

Further updates reveal that 10 tourists from Bhabhar in Banaskantha are secure, while 15 Bhavnagar tourists are stationed 30 km away from Dharali.

Additionally, five Vadodara tourists are safe at an Army camp in Gangotri.

The district administration has urged locals and pilgrims to cooperate with ongoing efforts, as road-clearing operations are actively underway in and around Dharali.

Uttarakhand is currently grappling with severe flooding triggered by relentless monsoon rains, leading to overflowing rivers, landslides, and widespread devastation across multiple districts.

Torrential downpours have damaged roads, swept away bridges, and submerged low-lying areas, prompting the evacuation of hundreds of residents.

The hill state's fragile terrain has further intensified the crisis, with the Alaknanda, Mandakini, and Ganga rivers flowing above danger levels.

Rescue and relief operations are underway, with the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, and Army deployed to assist stranded villagers and restore connectivity.

The state government has urged people to avoid travel to sensitive zones and is closely monitoring dam levels to prevent further escalation.

