Vietnam top leader To Lam hails Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with India

Hanoi, Aug 7 (IANS) Hailing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with India, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam appreciated the positive development of relations between the two countries in various fields, during his meeting with the Indian Ambassador in Hanoi.

According to the Indian Embassy in Vietnam, the Vietnamese leader also extended his wishes to the Indian people on the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, conveying his greetings to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi while inviting them for a State Visit to the country.

"General Secretary To Lam proposed that the Indian Ambassador pay attention to promoting bilateral cooperation in various fields, especially enhancing high-level and all-level delegation exchanges, effectively implementing the high-level agreements reached, strengthening defense and security cooperation, promoting economic connectivity, striving to achieve a bilateral trade turnover of 20 billion USD and doubling two-way investment, expanding cooperation in science and technology, innovation, and promoting cooperation in culture, education, religion, tourism… to meet the requirements and development orientations in the new phase of both countries and contribute to consolidating a peaceful, stable, and developed environment in the region and the world," the Indian Embassy in Hanoi posted on X.

He praised the remarkable achievements India has attained in its recent journey, particularly in the fields of socio-economic development, science and technology, and enhancing the country's stature in the region and on the international stage.

Ambassador Sandeep Arya conveyed greetings from the Indian leaders to the General Secretary and thanked him for the valuable support and warm sentiments towards India and the India-Vietnam relationship.

He also warmly congratulated Vietnam on the occasion of its 80th National Day anniversary and expressed admiration for the socio-economic development achievements the country has attained in recent times, highly appreciating the wise vision and determination of the Communist Party and the Vietnamese State in promoting reforms, with a new development strategy, leading the country into an era of rising, the Indian Embassy stated.

The Ambassador expressed confidence that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam headed by Lam, Vietnam will successfully achieve its goal of becoming a developed country by 2045.

As he briefed the General Secretary about the positive developments in the multifaceted cooperative relationship between the two countries in recent times, Ambassador Arya stated that both sides are actively coordinating to implement high-level agreements and the Action Programme to implement the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the 2024–2028 period.

