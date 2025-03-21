Gujarat govt has allocated 41 pc more budget for sports, says minister

Gandhinagar, March 21 (IANS) While addressing discussions on the demands for the Department of Sports, Youth, and Cultural Activities in the Budget session of the Gujarat Assembly, Minister Harsh Sanghvi emphasised that youth are the future of the country.

He stated that the Gujarat government remains committed to fostering sports awareness, skill development, and a spirit of sportsmanship among the youth to make them stronger, sharper, and more resilient. Minister Sanghvi acknowledged the notable progress made by Gujarat in the field of sports over the last two years and championed the slogan ‘Ramse Gujarat, Jitse Gujarat’ (Gujarat Plays, Gujarat Wins).

He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai for allocating Rs 250 crore more than the previous year, marking a 41 per cent increase in the sports budget. Sanghvi noted that the concept of ‘Sports as a Profession’ is evolving in Gujarat. The government has implemented a dedicated sports policy to ensure that the youth remain physically and mentally fit.

He recalled how Gujarat was once underestimated in sports but has now emerged as a force to reckon with. Over the past two years, athletes from Gujarat have won a total of 808 medals at national-level competitions, including 225 gold, 244 silver, and 339 bronze medals.

On the international stage, Gujarat’s players have secured 104 medals, including 26 gold, 40 silver, and 38 bronze. During the discussion, the minister highlighted the achievement of OP Bhilar, a tribal farmer’s daughter from the Dang district. Selected as a young talent in 2014 under the government’s Talent Identification Process, Bhilar has represented Gujarat in 14 national Kho-Kho competitions and won five national medals. She was also part of the Indian team that won gold at the inaugural Kho-Kho World Cup in Delhi, bringing pride to Gujarat and the nation.

The Gujarat government is implementing various schemes such as Khel Mahakumbh, Centre of Excellence, Shaktidut Yojana, and Olympic Readiness Programmes to develop sports infrastructure. The minister highlighted that since the launch of Khel Mahakumbh in 2010 by then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat has witnessed a dramatic increase in participation. From just 16 sports and 16.5 lakh participants in 2010, the event has now expanded to 39 sports, including 50 para-sports, with over 71 lakh participants in 2024. Under Khel Mahakumbh 3.0, an inclusive approach has been adopted by adding 17 new categories for disabled athletes.

Additionally, a Para High-Performance Centre is being developed in Gandhinagar at a cost of Rs 316 crore to support para-athletes. “To enhance Gujarat’s presence in national and international competitions, the government has introduced the Shaktidut 2.0 scheme. Under this initiative, financial assistance of up to Rs 30 lakh per athlete per year is provided. The scheme, which previously benefited players aged 12 and above, has been expanded to include athletes as young as nine years old. A budgetary allocation of Rs 2.55 crore has been made for this programme in the 2025-26 fiscal year,” he said.

“The government is investing heavily in sports infrastructure, with 23 district sports complexes and five taluka-level sports centres currently operational. Additionally, 13 new district sports complexes and 19 taluka-level centres are under development at a cost of Rs 370 crore. Recently, the state inaugurated modern sports facilities in Tapi, Vadnagar, and Patan, including synthetic athletic tracks, football grounds, and multipurpose indoor halls.” he added.

The budget also includes Rs 5 crore for reviving traditional fairs and cultural events that contribute to the local economy. In the education sector, the Gujarat government has allocated Rs 120 crore for library development, with 3,385 libraries currently operating across the state.

Minister Sanghvi noted that Gujarat has made significant strides in promoting reading habits and that the government is working to make libraries more accessible. Additionally, to celebrate the state’s linguistic heritage, the Gujarat Sahitya Akademi organised a ‘Matrubhasha Mahotsav’ on International Mother Language Day across 365 locations. Thousands of citizens participated in the ‘My Signature in My Mother Tongue’ campaign, reaffirming their commitment to preserving the Gujarati language.

