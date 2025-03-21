Farah Khan and Rajkummar Rao takes blessings in Shirdi

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Filmmaker Farah Khan and actor Rajkummar Rao recently took blessings at the famous Shirdi Sai Baba temple.

Addressing the media post the religious visit, Farah and Rajkummar were asked, "How did it feel to visit Sai Baba?"

Replying to this, Rajkummar said, "Whenever one comes to Shirdi and visits Baba is it a feeling which is hard to describe in words. It is a very personal connection with Baba. When one stands in front of him, one cannot reveal that feeling in words."

When asked about the reason behind their visit to Shirdi, the "Stree" actor revealed, "Farah mam made his plan and it was his calling that we all came running."

Farah added saying, "I have been coming here since my childhood. Last time I came with Sajid (Brother). We make it a point to come here once a year. This time he (Rajkummar) also wanted to come so we planned to come together. We had a beautiful darshan."

Farah was asked if any wish she made from Baba had ever come true. To this, she shared, " Whenever I have wished for something, we may be in Mumbai or anywhere else and have said- please fulfill our wish and we will come to seek your blessing- that wish has always come true. Hence, we come here again and again to say thank you."

Work-wise, Rajkummar and Farah will be seen sharing the screen in the forthcoming Netflix laughter ride, "Toaster". With Rajkummar, and Sanya Malhotra as the lead, the project also stars Archana Puran Singh, Upendra Limaye, Farah Khan, Abhishek Banerjee, and Seema Pahwa in supporting roles.

Rajkummar and his better half Patralekhaa are turning producers with "Toaster".

Made under the direction of Vivek Das Chaudhary, the project was officially announced by Netflix in January during a special event hosted by the streaming platform.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.