Gujarat govt extends deadline for public suggestions on Uniform Civil Code till April 15

Gandhinagar, March 19 (IANS) Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Committee Chairperson, Justice Ranjana Desai, has urged the residents of Gujarat to submit their suggestions and opinions regarding the proposed UCC in the state.

The deadline for submissions, initially set for March 24, 2025, has now been extended to April 15, 2025, allowing more time for public participation in the state.

The Gujarat government formed the UCC Committee to assess the necessity of implementing the UCC in the state.

As part of its mandate, the committee is reviewing existing personal laws governing civil matters of Gujarat's residents.

Based on its findings, it will propose a legal framework for the implementation of UCC.

To ensure a comprehensive evaluation of all related issues, the committee has invited suggestions from Gujarat's residents, government agencies, non-governmental organisations, social groups, religious institutions, and political parties.

Citizens and organisations can submit their views through the official web portal https://uccgujarat.in/, via email at ucc@gujarat.gov.in, or by sending written submissions to Block No. 1, A-Wing, Sixth Floor, Karmayogi Bhavan, Sector-10A, Gandhinagar by April 15, 2025.

The UCC aims to establish a common set of civil laws for all citizens, irrespective of religion, caste, or gender, covering matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption.

Article 44 of the Indian Constitution recommends the implementation of a UCC to promote uniformity in civil laws across the country.

The issue has been widely debated, with supporters arguing that it ensures equality and justice, while critics emphasise the need to respect religious and cultural diversity.

The debate over the UCC dates back to the pre-Independence era.

The British colonial administration maintained different personal laws for different religious communities, which continued after Independence.

When the Constitution was being framed, leaders like B.R. Ambedkar supported a common civil code to promote national integration and gender equality.

However, due to opposition from religious groups and the socio-political complexities of post-Independence India, the implementation of UCC was deferred.

