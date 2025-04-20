Gujarat govt approves Rs 1,203 crore for smart, sustainable urban development

Gandhinagar, April 20 (IANS) The Gujarat government has given in-principle approval for development works worth Rs 1,202.75 crore aimed at structured and inclusive urban development, announced Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday.

The year 2025 has also been declared as the 'Urban Development Year', marking a renewed focus on smart, eco-friendly infrastructure and public welfare facilities across Gujarat’s urban areas.

Of the total sanctioned amount, Rs 585.53 crore will be allocated to infrastructure development and city beautification in eight newly created municipal corporations -- Navsari, Nadiad, Anand, Surendranagar, Gandhidham, Vapi, Porbandar, and Mehsana.

These funds will be used for physical infrastructure projects, including roads, drainage systems, street lighting, and sanitation, as well as for social infrastructure like anganwadis, school buildings, libraries, and urban health centres. In addition, to address rising demands in public transport, Rs 39 crore will be provided annually from 2025 to 2027 under the Mukhyamantri Shaheri Bus Seva for the operation of CNG-powered buses in these cities.

As per the detailed distribution, Navsari will receive Rs 81 crore, Nadiad Rs 75 crore, Anand Rs 78.07 crore, Surendranagar Rs 81.04 crore, Gandhidham Rs 104.07 crore, Vapi Rs 78.63 crore, Porbandar Rs 80.30 crore, and Mehsana Rs 7.42 crore. These investments will help accelerate the pace of urban transformation in newly upgraded municipalities by strengthening both infrastructure and services.

Further, two key urban development authorities have also received substantial support under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana. The Vadodara Urban Development Authority (VUDA) has been sanctioned Rs 375.38 crore, which includes Rs 72.52 crore for the construction of a modern sports complex and Rs 302.86 crore for a 60 MLD sewage treatment plant along with underground drainage networks across four town planning zones.

Similarly, the Surat Urban Development Authority (SUDA) has received Rs 97.81 crore for road resurfacing, new road construction, and the installation of LED street lights.

Alongside these initiatives, the state’s major municipal corporations -- Surat, Vadodara, and Gandhinagar -- will receive a combined Rs 105.03 crore to support development projects under public-private partnerships. These include works related to road infrastructure, water supply lines, and sewage systems, particularly benefiting residential societies that fall under participatory development schemes.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.