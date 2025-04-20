'Blot on subcontinent, humanity', Sadhguru condemns killing of B'desh Hindu leader

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Spiritual leader and founder of the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, has strongly condemned the killing of a prominent Hindu leader in Bangladesh, calling it a “blot on the subcontinent and humanity”.

The incident, which has triggered widespread outrage, occurred in Dinajpur’s Biral Upazila, where Bhabesh Chandra, a senior figure in the Hindu community, was abducted and brutally beaten to death.

Taking to the social media platform X, Sadhguru wrote, “This savage persecution of the minority community in Bangladesh must stop. This is a blot on the subcontinent & on Humanity. Unacceptable.”

According to reports from Bangladeshi media and confirmation from local police, Bhabesh Chandra, who served as the Vice-President of the Biral unit of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, was forcibly taken from his home by four unidentified men on Thursday.

The assailants, reportedly on two motorcycles, abducted him in front of witnesses and transported him to Narabari village.

His wife, Shantana Roy, told The Daily Star, a leading Bangladeshi newspaper, that the attackers later brought him back to their home in an unconscious state in a van.

He was rushed to Biral Upazila Health Complex and subsequently transferred to Dinajpur Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“This is not just an attack on an individual; this is a direct attack on the values of coexistence and human dignity,” said a local Hindu community member, expressing grief and fear among the minorities in the region.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about the safety and security of religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Human rights groups and activists have demanded swift justice and stronger measures to protect vulnerable communities.

The officer-in-charge of Biral Police Station confirmed that investigations are underway and that efforts are being made to identify and apprehend those responsible for the brutal killing. A case is being prepared to formally launch legal proceedings.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.