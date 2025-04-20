‘Jaake Aana Yaara’ from Dhanush-starrer ‘Kuberaa’ has 'Devi Sri Prasad' written all over

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Television superstar Kapil Sharma The first single ‘Jaake Aana Yaara’ from upcoming Dhanush-starrer film ‘Kuberaa’ was unveiled on Sunday. The track features three National Award winners, Dhanush, director Sekhar Kammula, and musical composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP).

The Hindi version of the track is sung by Nakash Aziz with its lyrics furnished by Raqueeb Alam. DSP, who is known for his previous Hindi musical hits, brings his trademark high-voltage energy and electric resonance to this track.

Dhanush’s vocals radiate raw and magnetic singing sparking a visceral intensity into the composition, leaving fans awestruck and demanding more.

Talking about the song, the director said, ““Expect Music, Masti, and Magic when the three of us come together”.

Speaking about the song, producers Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao said, “1000+ people have come together to make this come to life! We are excited to have worked with veteran maestro rock star DSP and Dhanush, who has outperformed! The song is a definite chart buster and we can already feel the fan frenzy”.

‘Kuberaa’ is directed by Sekhar Kammula, and is touted to be a grand orchestra of human emotion, drama, and spectacle. It also stars Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh.

Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, ‘Kuberaa’ is mounted on a monumental scale. With cutting-edge production values and a vision that bridges realism with grandiosity, the film will release in five languages,Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam worldwide on June 20.

