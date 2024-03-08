Gujarat govt announces formation of 'DOUDA' to spearhead regional development

Gandhinagar, March 8 (IANS) The Gujarat government on Thursday announced the formation of the Dwarka-Okha Urban Development Authority (DOUDA)., an official said.

Spanning an area of 10,721 hectares, the authority will oversee the urban development of Dwarka and Okha municipalities, along with Bet Dwarka, Shivrajpur, Arambhada, Surajkaradi, and Varvala gram panchayats.

Devbhumi Dwarka district collector has been appointed to lead the authority.

Devbhumi Dwarka district's Additional Residential Collector will also serve as the member secretary.

Under the guidance of the State's Urban Development Department, DOUDA will develop a comprehensive development scheme and plan per the Gujarat Nagar Rachna & Shaheri Vikas Adhiniyam of 1976, an official said.

This strategic initiative aims to facilitate integrated infrastructure development in these regions.

Among the notable areas under DOUDA's jurisdiction are the newly inaugurated Sudarshan Setu, Shankaracharya Math, the state's only Blue Flag beach at Shivrajpur, the pilgrim island Bet Dwarka, and the revered Dwarikadhish temple.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.