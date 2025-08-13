Gujarat to get 5th veterinary college in Himatnagar, admissions from next month

Gandhinagar, Aug 13 (IANS) The Central government has approved the establishment of the Kamdhenu Veterinary College in Himatnagar under Kamdhenu University, with admissions for 80 seats set to begin next month for the academic year 2025-26.

Spread over 23 acres, the modern campus will offer high-quality education and residential facilities at affordable government-regulated fees, creating new opportunities for aspiring veterinarians in Gujarat.

This will be the state’s fifth veterinary college after Anand, Navsari, Junagadh, and Dantiwada. Admission will be granted based on NEET scores to students who have passed Class 12, with the college offering a Bachelor of Veterinary Science (BVSc) and Animal Husbandry degree.

Recruitment for academic and non-teaching staff is complete, including one principal, four professors, seven associate professors, 34 assistant professors, and 23 support staff members. Officials said the college will not only strengthen veterinary education but also advance livestock healthcare initiatives, such as cattle health cards, livestock health fairs, and cataract surgeries for animals.

The institution is expected to play a vital role in continuing these programmes, improving animal health services, and supporting rural livelihoods across the state. Apart from the newly announced veterinary college, Gujarat has implemented a suite of impactful livestock welfare programmes.

The Mukhyamantri Gau Mata Poshan Sahay Yojana -- backed by a Rs 500 crore budget in 2025-26 -- offers Rs 30 per cow per day to registered gaushalas and panjrapols, currently benefiting over 84,800 cattle in 188 shelters and 22 asylum centres in Banaskantha alone.

The state continues aggressive vaccination campaigns and early surveillance against diseases like lumpy skin disease, with over 6.29 lakh cattle inoculated and milk-based testing enabling quick detection.

Under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, Gujarat fosters conservation of indigenous breeds such as Gir and Kankrej through Gokul Grams and artificial insemination facilities, while allocating Rs 8 crore for a Gir cattle sanctuary in Porbandar aimed at scientific breeding and farmer training.

Additionally, the state promotes biofuel innovation by converting dairy byproducts and cattle dung into bioethanol and compressed biogas (CBG) projects powered by cooperatives like Amul and Banas Dairy that not only expand renewable energy but also provide new income streams for farmers.

