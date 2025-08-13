August 14 Bank Holiday or not?

August 14, 2025, is not a bank holiday across the country in India. That being said, it is important to mention that tomorrow, August 14, is a public holiday in Uttar Pradesh for celebrations of Chehlum, but it is not certain if banks are going to be closed in UP on this date.

Patriot's Day and Bank Holidays

As of 13th August, 2025, banks remain closed in Manipur as part of celebrating Patriots' Day, which is a tribute to the martyrdom of freedom fighters who struggled against British colonial rule. Even though banks in Manipur are closed, customers have opportunities to use banking services through:

Net Banking: Online payment and account management

Mobile Banking: Transactions and account operations through mobile

UPI: Unified Payments Interface for payments

ATM Services: Cash withdrawal through debit cards

But services such as check clearing and draft issuance are not available today.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in August 2025

Note these key bank holidays in August:

August 15: Independence Day - Banks closed across the country

August 16: Janmashtami/Krishna Jayanthi - Banks closed in several states, including Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh

August 19: Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur's birthday - Banks will remain closed in Agartala

August 25: Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva - Banks will remain closed in Guwahati

August 27: Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari - Banks will remain closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and other states

August 28: Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day)/Nuakhai - Banks will remain closed in Bhubaneshwar and Panaji

Plan your banking operations accordingly to save any trouble.

