Gujarat: Convicts sentenced to life in Mangrol gang-rape case

Surat, Feb 17 (IANS) In a significant development, the convicts in the Mangrol gang-rape case have been sentenced to life imprisonment.

A young girl was raped in the Kosamba and the case was heard and concluded within 130 days. The court sentenced the accused, Munna Paswan and Raju, to life imprisonment.

According to reports, 18 pieces of evidence were presented, and 47 witnesses were examined during the trial. A third accused, Shiv Shankar Chaurasia, passed away due to illness before the trial concluded. The case moved rapidly, with all three accused arrested within 72 hours of the incident.

The charge sheet, detailing 17 charges, was filed within 15 days. Remarkably, the conviction was secured within 130 days, with crucial evidence—including a motorcycle—playing a key role in solving the case.

Chief District Public Prosecutor Nayan Sukhdwala confirmed that the accused were sentenced to life imprisonment until their last breath. In addition, the court announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the victim’s family.

Notably, incriminating mobile phone clips were also presented as evidence during the trial. Gujarat has witnessed a concerning trend in reported rape cases over recent years.

From 2017 to 2021, the state registered 2,633 rape incidents and 31 cases of gang rape and murder. Despite these alarming numbers, the conviction rates remain dismally low, with only five individuals prosecuted for gang rape and murder during this period.

Further data from the Union Home Ministry indicates that between 2018 and 2021, 2,156 women were raped in Gujarat, averaging approximately 45 rapes per month.

Additionally, the state reported 56 gang rape incidents over these four years, with the number of such cases increasing from eight in 2018 to 17 in 2021. The trend continued into the subsequent years, with a total of 6,619 rape incidents reported between fiscal years 2020-21 and 2022-23.

Notably, Ahmedabad registered the highest number of cases, accounting for 1,065 rapes and 16 gang rapes during this timeframe.

The annual figures for Ahmedabad show a rise from 324 cases in 2020-21 to 371 in 2022-23. Despite the arrest of 8,480 individuals in connection with these crimes, 267 accused remain at large. Alarmingly, 64 of these individuals have evaded arrest for over two years, underscoring challenges in the state's law enforcement and judicial processes.

