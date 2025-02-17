Talks between PM Modi, Qatar Amir will deepen our friendship: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar said on Monday that he is confident that talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani will deepen the close friendship between India and Qatar.

“Honoured to call on H.H. @TamimBinHamad, Amir of Qatar on his arrival in New Delhi for a State Visit. Value his guidance on advancing our cooperation in many domains. Confident that his talks with PM @narendramodi tomorrow will deepen our close bonds of friendship,” EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

Earlier, PM Modi received the Qatar Amir at the Air Force Station in Palam. The two leaders met with a warm embrace, signifying the special relationship between both countries.

"A special gesture for a special friend! PM Narendra Modi welcomed HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, at the airport, as he arrived in New Delhi on his second State visit to India. The visit will further strengthen the bonds of India-Qatar partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani is paying a two-day State Visit to India - his second to the country after March 2015 - at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi.

The Amir of the State of Qatar is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials and a business delegation.

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday before holding talks with PM Modi on various aspects of the bilateral relations at the Hyderabad House.

During the visit, he will hold discussions with President Droupadi Murmu who will also host a banquet in his honour.

"​India and Qatar have deep-rooted historical ties of friendship, trust and mutual respect. In recent years, the ties between the two countries including in the areas of trade, investment, energy, technology, culture and people-to-people ties have continued to strengthen," read a statement issued by the MEA before Amir's India arrival.

"The Indian community residing in Qatar forms the largest expatriate community of Qatar, and is appreciated for its positive contribution in the progress and development of Qatar. The visit of His Highness the Amir will provide further momentum to our growing multifaceted partnership," it added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.