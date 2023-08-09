Gujarat CM unveils 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign on World Tribal Day

Ahmedabad, Aug 9 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday launched ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign and the event was marked on the occasion of World Tribal Day.

The campaign will continue until August 30 which was inaugurated during the state-level celebrations of ‘The International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples’ in Gunsada village, located in the Songadh taluka of Tapi district.

The campaign is set to encompass a variety of events with different themes across the state. Local dignitaries and ministers participated in district-level events to kickstart the campaign simultaneously.

By August 15, a series of programs aligned with these themes will be executed in all villages across Gujarat, as outlined in the official release.

The campaign will feature inscriptions etched onto stones, termed ‘Shilaphalakam,’ placed across 11,900 village panchayats in Gujarat. The stones will serve as lasting memorials to the valiant individuals who sacrificed their lives for the country.

The activities planned under the campaign encompass a wide range, including tree plantation, painting, rangoli, and essay writing competitions, all centered around the lives and contributions of these national heroes.

In support for Scheduled Tribe (ST) students, Gujarat's Education Minister Kuber Dindor announced the scheme to provide financial assistance to ST students.

The ST students who have secured admission based on merit into government quota courses will benefit from this scheme.

If the course fee exceeds Rs 6 lakh after accounting for scholarships, the state government will cover the remaining amount above Rs 6 lakh on behalf of the ST students.

