Gujarat CM, Mamata Banerjee express sorrow over Air India plane crash

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) An Air India flight bound for London, carrying over 240 passengers, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport, prompting a massive emergency response and drawing widespread expressions of grief from political leaders across the country.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took to his social media 'X and expressed deep sorrow over the incident and confirmed that emergency measures had been activated.

“I am deeply saddened by the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. I have instructed officials to begin immediate rescue and relief operations and to ensure treatment of the injured passengers on a war footing. A green corridor has been arranged to transport the injured to hospitals, where all necessary treatment arrangements are being prioritized,” he said.

He also noted that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had spoken with him and assured full support from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Central Government for rescue and relief efforts.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi also took to X, adding, “Following this unfortunate incident, the Hon’ble Chief Minister has taken swift action. Hospitals are on high alert, and all ambulances, including 108 services, are ready. Senior officials have been deployed to both hospitals and the airport to ensure prompt response. NDRF and SDRF teams have reached the crash site. The Prime Minister’s Office is monitoring the situation closely and providing updates and guidance. Hon’ble Home Minister Amit Shah ji remains in touch and is actively guiding rescue efforts.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed his concern.

“Pained and shocked to learn about the Air India passenger flight incident in Ahmedabad. Praying for everyone’s safety,” he said in a post on X.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated, “Stunned and profoundly shocked by the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad today. This is heartbreaking news for all of us. I extend my condolences to the families of the victims. While we await details on survivors, I continue to pray for everyone’s safety. The crash, which occurred during takeoff, has shaken me deeply. Reports suggest that 242 passengers were on board. I pray for them all.”

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also posted, “God bless everyone.”

AAP leader Manish Sisodia added, “Heartbreaking news from Ahmedabad. A passenger aircraft has crashed near a residential area during takeoff. Images of smoke and devastation are deeply disturbing. My prayers for the safety of all passengers. May God give strength to affected families.”

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called for transparency in the investigation. “There should be immediate clarification regarding the Ahmedabad plane crash so that all doubts are addressed. Prayers for all passengers and crew members. The highest level of rescue, relief, and medical treatment must be ensured.”

A Shiv Sena (UBT) Aaditya Thackeray also reacted on X: “Shocked and saddened to hear about the plane crash in Ahmedabad. We are praying for the safety of survivors and extend our sympathies to the families of those affected. Let’s hope for the best.”

Meanwhile, rescue and medical teams remain on site, with passenger safety and emergency response as the highest priorities.

Dramatic visuals from the crash site showed thick grey smoke billowing into the sky, visible from several kilometres away, including parts of Vastrapur. Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic and confusion as emergency sirens blared and local residents gathered nearby.

Firefighters, local police, and emergency medical services were among the first responders at the scene. NDRF teams have also been deployed to assist in ongoing rescue operations.

As of now, officials have not released specific details regarding casualties or the cause of the crash. Authorities have urged the public to stay clear of the crash site to allow emergency crews to operate without obstruction.

