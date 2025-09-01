Gujarat CM approves Rs 2,609-crore plan for resurfacing 1,258 rural roads

Gandhinagar, Sep 1 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, on Monday, cleared a major infrastructure push to improve rural connectivity, approving Rs 2,609 crore for the resurfacing and allied works of panchayat-managed roads across the state, government officials said.

The project will cover 1,258 roads spanning 4,196 km, ensuring smoother, all-weather connectivity in villages.

According to the plan, 487 roads (1,609 km) in north Gujarat, 499 roads (1,528 km) in south Gujarat, and 272 roads (1,059 km) in Saurashtra will be upgraded.

The move comes in response to long-standing demands from local representatives and rural communities for durable, year-round roads.

Officials said the initiative is expected to strengthen the rural road network, improve access within villages, and ease transportation to nearby towns and cities.

By enhancing road infrastructure, the state government aims to boost economic activities, mobility, and overall development in Gujarat's hinterland.

Gujarat has emerged as one of India's leading states in road infrastructure, boasting a network of more than 1.63 lakh km of roads, including expressways, national and state highways, and rural roads.

The state is home to India's first expressway -- the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway -- and has consistently invested in upgrading highways, coastal roads, and village connectivity under schemes like Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and state-led projects.

With projects such as the Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train corridor, industrial corridors, and logistics hubs, Gujarat is positioning itself as a key driver of road-led economic growth.

In the 2024-25 state budget, Gujarat placed a strong emphasis on infrastructure, a significant portion is directed towards strengthening rural connectivity with all-weather roads, expanding expressways, and modernising state highways to support industrial and logistics corridors.

The budget also prioritises smart city initiatives, metro projects in Ahmedabad and Surat, coastal infrastructure, and renewable energy-linked transport systems.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.