September 5 School Holiday: Eid-e-Milad to Be Observed in Multiple States, See Full List

Schools are set to be closed on Friday, September 5, 2025, for the observance of Id-e-Milad, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. The holiday will be observed in several states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.

While Id-e-Milad is not a national holiday, it is a gazetted one, and states frequently declare a holiday on this day for schools and government offices. In some states like Sikkim and Manipur, Id-e-Milad coincides with Indrajatra, so those regions may also get a holiday.

This year, Id-e-Milad overlaps with Teacher’s Day on September 5, a day celebrated across India to honor educators. Many schools are likely to hold special programs in the morning and may remain closed afterward.

More regional holidays in September include:

September 12: Schools in Jammu and Srinagar may remain shut for the traditional Friday after Eid.

September 22: Navratna Sthapana in Rajasthan could be marked with a holiday.

September 23: Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary in Jammu and Kashmir may lead to school closures.

September 29 and 30: Durga Puja holidays (Maha Saptami and Maha Ashtami) are expected in West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, and Odisha.

Schools follow state government and education board decisions for holidays, so the final list may vary by region. September’s festive calendar promises a cultural mix and several potential long weekends for students and parents alike.