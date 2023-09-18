Guj: Over 3K people evacuated as Narmada water level rises

Ahmedabad, Sep 17 (IANS) The water level at the Golden Bridge in Gujarat's Bharuch soared to 32.38 feet on Sunday, surpassing the danger mark of 24 feet, prompting the authorities to evacuate over 3,000 people to safer places.

An official said that in Bharuch district, around 2,000 people and 210 cattle have been relocated. In neighboring Vadodara district, authorities have evacuated nearly 1,500 people from 13 villages across three talukas.

Another official said that the Narmada river's water level may reach 40 feet, prompting efforts to evacuate additional individuals before the river swells further.

Furthermore, the Vadodara district administration enlisted the assistance of the Indian Air Force to rescue 11 individuals trapped in Vyas Bet in Karjan taluka.

As a precautionary measure, some roads have been closed.

Water releases from the upstream Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam commenced on September 16, beginning with 1.45 lakh cusecs and steadily increasing.

As of Sunday, the outflow from the Narmada Dam into the downstream river stood at 18.35 lakh cusecs.

