Greenfield Airport: Public hearing concluded peacefully, says Assam CM

Guwahati, June 23 (IANS) The proposed Greenfield Doloo Airport project in Assam’s Cachar district took a significant leap forward on Monday as the mandatory public hearing concluded without incident.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the development in a post on X, calling it “A Major Step Forward” in the state’s efforts to transform Barak Valley into a thriving hub of connectivity and economic progress.

"The public hearing for the Greenfield Doloo Airport project in Cachar district concluded peacefully today — a significant milestone in our journey to transform Barak Valley into a hub of connectivity and development," Sarma wrote.

"We are now one step closer to realising our grand vision for the region. Gratitude to all stakeholders for their cooperation and support."

The public hearing, a key part of the environmental clearance process, saw the participation of government officials, local residents, and environmental experts.

The peaceful conclusion is being seen as a positive indicator of public support and a green signal for the next phase of approvals and groundwork.

The Doloo Airport project, once completed, is expected to boost tourism, improve regional access, and open new avenues for trade and employment in southern Assam.

Last year, the Supreme Court overturned an order from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that had rejected a plea against land clearance at the Doloo Tea Estate in Silchar, Assam, for a proposed greenfield airport.

The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification of 2006 was broken by the clearing activities that were underway, according to a bench made up of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

Consequently, it reversed the Eastern Zonal Bench of NGT's ruling and ordered that no action be taken that would violate the 2006 notification. The court further stated that by declining to consider the plea, the NGT had disregarded its obligation.

Notably, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta declared in an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court that no work would be done until an environmental clearance was obtained. The NGT ruling from March 25 that rejected the argument against the removal of around 41 lakh bushes was the subject of an appeal being heard by the court.

According to the petition before the NGT, the airport's environmental clearance (EC) had not been approved, and the EIA report was still pending. The CJI recommended maintaining the status quo until the environmental clearance report was obtained during Monday’s hearing.

In response to the petitioners, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta asserted that a few of the 1300 kilometres away petitioners were submitting self-serving petitions. He contended that on-site labourers also chopped down trees for residential use and underlined the necessity of taking the greenfield project's wind direction into account.

The CJI then noted a report from the secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in the Cachar district that the court-appointed officer was unable to travel far due to the dense forest and dangerous fauna, and that tea bushes had been uprooted by heavy machinery. The SG claimed that the petitioners were misleading the court by bringing up certain images with it.

The court recommended against taking any more action until an EIA report was available, despite the arguments.

SG Mehta argued that erroneous claims that houses were being demolished and trees were being chopped down were misleading the court.

“This is an example of the abuse of this court's jurisdiction. The so-called expert says some other land is better land and hasn't even been to the site,” he said.

However, petitioners' advocate Prashant Bhushan emphasised that trees were also chopped down in addition to shrubs. He added that it was acknowledged that 41 lakh tea bushes had been uprooted, and as a result, he argued that the joint secretary's affidavit contained misleading information.

According to the court, 41 lakh bushes had been removed; hence, the act could not be considered a routine cleaning. It mentioned, “What needs to be noted is that in the present case, the clearance of the site was by no means traceable to the cultivation of the tea estate. The clearance was not a part of the regular maintenance of a tea estate.”

The court noted that the uprooting was in breach of the EIA notification and that the NGT “abdicated” its duty by dismissing the plea. The apex court set aside the NGT order and directed that the Assam government can again request to commence work at the site once the clearance report is received.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.