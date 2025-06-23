Iranian FM discusses US attacks on nuclear sites with French, Italian counterparts

Tehran, June 23 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has exchanged views with his Italian and French counterparts on the US attacks against Iran's nuclear facilities.

In separate phone calls, Araghchi strongly condemned the US "aggression" against the three Iranian nuclear facilities of Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan on Saturday, according to statements released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Monday.

In his phone call with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Monday morning, Araghchi emphasised that the international community, specifically the European Union, "should react explicitly" to such an "aggression," stressing that Iran reserved the right to use all options within the framework of its legitimate right to self-defence.

Tajani expressed regret over the escalation in the region following the US attack, calling on all sides to return to diplomacy.

Speaking to French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Sunday night, Araghchi said the US military action violated all international laws and regulations, above all the United Nations Charter, stressing that silence and inaction in the face of the "aggression" would have consequences for all states.

The French foreign minister, for his part, expressed regret over the US attack, denying any involvement by France in planning and carrying out the "aggression."

He voiced deep concern about the escalation of tensions in the West Asia region following the US military action, calling for continued dialogue between Europe and Iran.

US President Donald Trump announced Saturday his country's attacks on three Iranian nuclear sites, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, revealed that extensive destruction is expected to have occurred in Iran's nuclear sites following the US attacks.

The remarks came after the US President Donald Trump announced that America had bombed three nuclear sites in Iran and warned Tehran of further precision strikes unless it ended its confrontation with Israel. The targetted locations reportedly include the highly fortified Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan nuclear facilities.

Addressing the Board of Governors at an emergency meeting regarding the situation in Iran, the IAEA chief highlighted that craters are visible at the Fordow nuclear site in Iran.

"At this time, no one - including the IAEA - is in a position to have fully assessed the underground damage at Fordow. Given the explosive payload utilised, and the extreme vibration-sensitive nature of centrifuges, very significant damage is expected to have occurred," Grossi said in a statement.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.