Green push: Delhi govt extends EV Policy till March 2026

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) In a significant move towards strengthening sustainable urban mobility, the Delhi government has extended the current Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy till March 31, 2026 or until the notification of a new policy, whichever is earlier, an official said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat.

Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh emphasised the need for broader dialogue and public participation to develop a future-ready, inclusive and stronger EV policy.

The policy extension will enable the Transport Department to conduct comprehensive consultations with all stakeholders - including citizens, industry leaders, academic experts, environmental groups, and both public and private institutions, he said.

These discussions will focus on enhancing EV charging infrastructure, reviewing existing incentives and subsidies, establishing robust e-waste and battery disposal mechanisms, and clearly defining public-private roles in Delhi’s evolving EV ecosystem, he said.

The new Electric Vehicle (EV) policy will align closely with the Delhi government’s ‘Green Delhi’ vision, aiming to transform the capital into a model of clean, sustainable urban mobility.

The Minister said that with several new provisions in the pipeline, the revised policy will introduce stronger, more future-ready frameworks to accelerate EV adoption, strengthen charging infrastructure, promote innovation, and ensure environmental accountability.

This forward-looking policy will serve as a catalyst in building a resilient and inclusive EV ecosystem that empowers citizens while advancing Delhi’s commitment to cleaner air and a greener tomorrow, he said.

Singh said the Delhi government remains committed to clean air and a sustainable, eco-friendly transport system, recognising the city’s ongoing battle with air pollution.

He said the extension of the EV policy marks a purposeful step toward making it more robust, inclusive, and future-ready.

By inviting active participation from citizens, experts, and stakeholders, the government aims to co-create a smarter, greener mobility ecosystem that reflects collective aspirations for a cleaner Delhi, said the Minister.

