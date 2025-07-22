Materialists and Mission Impossible Final Reckoning OTT Release: When and Where to Watch?

Two films from two different genres will soon be available for streaming audiences across the world to watch and cherish the experience. One is Materialists, a romantic drama directed by Celine Song starring Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans. Materialists received acclaim worldwide for its realistic portrayal of how relationships function for both men and women.

Released on June 13, Materialists will be digitally available for rent on multiple platforms like Prime Video, Hulu, and Apple TV. In the US, expect Materialists to be available on platforms like Fandango as well. It's important to remember that the film will be first available on a rental model on all these platforms. It will take longer for the Blu-ray version of Materialists to be released, and the release can happen in the month of August 2025.

When it comes to Tom Cruise's masterpiece, Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning, which was released earlier than Materialists, it will require even more time for audiences to stream. Multiple reports suggest that the digital release of Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning could occur sometime in August.

Select theaters worldwide are showing both films.