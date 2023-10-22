GRAP-II invoked in Delhi-NCR; AQI to dip into 'very poor' category

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage-II has been invoked in Delhi and its peripherals as air quality is likely to dip into "very poor" category, owing to unfavourable Meteorological and climate conditions, said the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday.

"As per GRAP, Stage-II is to be imposed in the entire NCR when the daily average AQI of Delhi touches/ crosses or is expected to touch/ cross 301 index value as per the AQI forecasts. As per the air quality forecast provided by IMD/ IITM, Delhi's overall air quality is likely to dip and enter 'very poor' category on October 23 and October 24 owing to unfavourable meteorological and climatic conditions," CAQM said in a statement.

The air quality in the national capital dipped to poor quality as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city reached 266 on Saturday evening, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

A senior official said that the CAQM Sub-Committee for operationalisation of GRAP accordingly took stock of air quality scenario and air quality forecasts for Delhi made available by IMD/ IITM at the meeting held on Saturday.

The Sub-Committee decides to invoke the 11-point action plan as per Stage-II of GRAP in the entire NCR in view of Delhi's average AQI likely to reach the projected levels of Stage-II of GRAP on October 23 and October 24 as per the dynamic model and weather/ Meteorological forecast provided by IMD / IITM.

"All actions as envisaged under Stage-II of the revised GRAP – 'Very Poor' Air Quality, be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned in NCR with immediate effect, in addition to all Stage-I actions of GRAP already in force," read the order.

The CAQM further said that agencies responsible for implementing measures under GRAP, including Pollution Control Boards of NCR states and DPCC addressed to ensure successful and strict implementation of actions under Stage-II of GRAP in addition to actions under Stage-I of GRAP; the Sub-Committee also urged citizens to adhere to the Citizen Charter under GRAP and assist in effective implementation of the GRAP measures aimed towards sustaining and improving the air quality in the region.

It urged to minimise use of personal vehicle and opt for public transport.

The CAQM suggested to strictly implement the schedule for regulated operations of DG sets across all sectors in the NCR including industrial, commercial, residential and offices, etc.

It further said to augment CNG/ electric bus and metro services by inducting additional fleet and increasing the frequency of service.

"Resident Welfare Associations to necessarily provide electric heaters to security staff to avoid open Bio-Mass and MSW burning during winters," it added.

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.