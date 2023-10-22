L-G launches project to turn Delhi's Gole Market building into museum

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) The Lt. Governor (L-G) of Delhi, V.K. Saxena, on Saturday launched a project for the "Conservation and Restoration of Main Gole Market Building as a Museum and Redevelopment of Surrounding Areas including, Construction of Service Block & Subway".

The L-G launched the project at a programme which was also attended by Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi.

Saxena, while launching the project aimed at the restoration and rejuvenation of the iconic Gole Market, assured that the historic structure's originality would be preserved during the restoration process.

This project is set to create the first-of-its-kind Museum in the country, dedicated to celebrating the achievements of women in various fields.

The Museum will serve as a platform to showcase the remarkable contributions made by women in India in the domains of Art, Literature, Culture, Social Sector, Medicine, Science & Technology, and their pivotal roles in the struggle for Independence.

The Gole Market's main building, a heritage structure, has faced a period of neglect and remained closed for over a decade.

Upon assuming his responsibilities, Saxena visited the site and made a commitment to restore and rejuvenate it.

The restoration work entails retrofitting, rehabilitation, and conservation of the 1,407 sq. metre main Gole Market building at an estimated cost of Rs 21.66 crore.

Saxena hoped that the Gole Market heritage site would evolve into a central attraction for visitors in the near future. The project also includes the construction of a subway and a dedicated parking space to facilitate visitors to the Museum.

In addition to launching the Gole Market project, Saxena and Lekhi also visited the construction site of JPN Library at Udyan Marg.

Speaking about the redevelopment of the JPN Library Complex, Saxena shared that the facility is set to transform into an ultra-modern, world-class library.

Developed by NDMC in the heart of New Delhi, the JPN Library will house over 3,000 books and offer seating for 200 visitors.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.