Grand Mufti of India writes to PM Modi expressing concern of the Palestinian people

Kozhikode, Oct 18 (IANS) The Grand Mufti of India, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the concerns of the Palestinian people.

In his letter Ahmad said that India, which has always stood with the Palestinian people, must mediate the problems currently experienced by the Middle East and intervene for a lasting solution.

His letter came soon after a phone conversation with the Palestinian Mufti, Sheikh Muhammad Hussain. The Grand Mufti emphasised on India's dedication to the principles of justice, fairness, non-alignment and global unity, as recently reiterated during India's G20 presidency with the theme of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future', making it a natural candidate to facilitate peace negotiations.

He said that India, throughout its history, has stood as a beacon of peace, tolerance, and harmony. “Our nation's rich tradition of embracing diversity and fostering communal unity has served as a guiding light to the world. The Jerusalem Grand Mufti himself conveyed his profound appreciation for the empathetic understanding that India has demonstrated towards Palestinian concerns and their rights throughout history. In light of this legacy, India can play a pivotal role in helping end the crisis in the West Asian region,” said the Grand Mufti.

The Grand Mufti also demanded that there should be a permanent solution to the Palestinian-Israeli crisis to create a peaceful common future. A message from the Mufti of Palestine was also handed over to Modi, thanking India for its historic stand on the Palestine-Israel issue.

