Men's ODI WC: Kohli rated as biggest impact player on the field

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) India's impeccable start in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has been recognized, and at the forefront is the seasoned icon Virat Kohli, emerging as the player with the most substantial influence on the field in the tournament's first 13 days.

Kohli has a total of three catches through three matches for India - two less than tournament leaders for non-wicket-keepers Matt Henry of New Zealand and Australia veteran David Warner - but his impact out on the field reaches much further than that, ICC reports.

The India dynamo is high on the list of runs saved and pressure ratings through three matches for all teams at the event and his total of 22.30 points sees him sit on top overall for fielding impact at the World Cup.

Kohli's closest challengers are a pair of fellow veterans, with former England captain Joe Root (four catches) and Warner (five catches) his closest rivals.

Pakistan, New Zealand, Australia and India each have two players sitting inside a star-studded top 10, while the tournament hosts have another just outside with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in 11th.

It means India are well out in front of the team ratings, with their 14 catches for the tournament thus far assisted by a total of 10 runs saved, 16 pressure acts and a quartet of good throws.

India have been recorded to have only dropped two catches in the field during the opening three matches, with reigning champions England (one) the only side to have dropped less.

The tournament hosts have been awarding a 'Gold Medal' to their best fielder in each match of the tournament so far, with Kohli claiming the award during India’s impressive victory over five-time World Cup champions Australia at the start of the event.

All-rounder Shardul Thakur was the recipient of the award during India's match against Afghanistan for his superb catch on the boundary that helped dismiss Rahmanullah Gurbaz, while experienced batter KL Rahul won the mantle following their clash with arch-rival Pakistan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.