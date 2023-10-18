When Kriti Sanon injured herself with nunchucks for action scenes in 'Ganapath'

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon, who is currently riding high on her big win at the 'National Awards', has opened up on her upcoming flick 'Ganapath', and shared how she was badly hurt while performing the action sequences in the movie.

On Tuesday, Kriti was bestowed with the National Award for the 'Best Actress' at the 69th National Awards held in New Delhi, for her performance in ‘Mimi’.

The actress was in the national capital on Wednesday for the promotion of 'Ganapath', along with the lead star Tiger Shroff. She looked gorgeous in a white short-sleeved dress, and completed the look with matching thigh high boots.

Kriti left her short hair open, and opted for a minimal makeup look - glossy lips and kohl-rimmed eyes.

Talking about her preparations for her role, Kriti said: "Nothing is really easy when you are doing it for the first time. I have never done action before this film. My first film was with Tiger, so I wished to do action films in life."

"My character Jassi uses nunchucks, which I don't think anyone has done here. So to learn that, you have to make it a part of your body, so I started learning nine months before the shoot. It was not easy. I had ripped and hurt myself alot on my head and elbow everywhere," said Kriti.

She further said: "But it's nice to be finally practicing until you really get it, and then you see it on the screen come alive. So I would really love to do a lot more action. We shot in Ladakh, where the oxygen level was so low. So doing action scenes there is actually tougher than even doing it normally anywhere. But it's all worth it."

The premise for ‘Ganapath’ is something very different from traditional Bollywood as it sees Hindi cinema step into the realm of cyberpunk styled sci-fi films. The concept of a chosen one liberating people from an oppressor is an age-old story, though setting it in a dystopian ‘Blade Runner’ style feature with a bleak texture while retaining Hindi cinema’s colourful aesthetic is something new.

This concept and the trailer have generated a lot of excitement among fans, with both the action and the romantic aspect garnering much praise.

The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, and Elli AvrRam.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, ‘Ganapath’ will hit theatres on October 20, in multiple languages which include Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

