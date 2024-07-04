GPAI members hail India's leadership in global AI discourse

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Bolstering India's leadership in the global AI discourse, the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) members have reached a consensus on the future vision after extensive discussions and deliberations.

This cements India’s pivotal role in steering the ethical and inclusive development of AI, according to the IT Ministry.

“This will pave the way for the renewed integrated partnership to achieve its objectives of harnessing the potential of AI for Good and for All,” said MeitY after the sixth meeting of the GPAI Ministerial Council in the national capital during the 'Global IndiaAI Mission 2024' summit on July 3-4.

Among the key points discussed are to recognise the transformative potential of AI in shaping the future of “our societies and economies, the opportunities that safe, secure and trustworthy AI systems represent to accelerate and enable progress towards the achievement of sustainable development, and the importance of coordinated international efforts towards harnessing the benefits of AI.”

Another significant point is to acknowledge the emerging risks and challenges posed by AI systems, particularly advanced AI systems, including those related to safety and security and potential malicious uses.

The GPAI members also deliberated upon how to foster trustworthy and human-centric AI through an inclusive, multi-stakeholder approach relying on a strong scientific basis, open solutions and common standards.

The GPAI has, since its launch, been a unique initiative for global multi-stakeholder cooperation on AI.

The members also recognised the ‘New Delhi 2023 GPAI Ministerial Declaration’ to strengthen GPAI’s unique and independent identity as a nodal initiative that plays a key role in global cooperation on AI innovation and governance.

The GPAI members now look forward to working with relevant international organisations and United Nations Specialised Agencies and with other partners through an inclusive dialogue on AI.

The next GPAI Summit is slated to be organised in Serbia later this year.

