UP govt to set up electric crematoriums for cattle, animals

Lucknow, Aug 21 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government will now set up electric crematoriums for the stray cattle and other animals.There are around 12 lakh stray cattle in 6,889 cow protection centres with necessary arrangements for their upkeep.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directions to officials in this regard in a high-level meeting he convened at his residence to review management of stray cattle and state of milk production in the state.

“Ensure that no animal body is dumped in rivers,” he told officials adding, “For this, we will have to provide a system to people.”

He said steps should be taken right away to set up electric crematoriums in all the municipal corporations for cremation of animals. “Crematoriums for animals should also be set up in other local urban bodies in a phased manner,” he added.

Yogi said that the government was acting with a sense of service for protection of the livestock in the state and asked officials to ensure that all cattle raisers and those raising other animals necessarily got the benefit of various government schemes run for them.

The chief minister further said efforts made for the protection of stray cattle were giving desired results.

