UP govt misused public money, should resign: Shivpal Yadav on Prayagraj stampede

Lucknow, Feb 18 (IANS) Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government misused public money and should resign.

Slamming the government, the SP leader said that the government "failed" to make appropriate arrangements for the devotees leading to the tragedy.

Stepping up the attack, he said that the government has so far not provided the number of deaths, their names and financial aid to the families of the deceased.

He also alleged that the government lied that this religious event is happening after 144 years and claimed that there is no mention of it in any religious book.

Meanwhile, SP MLA Sangram Yadav said that Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel should extend condolences to the families of the victims killed in the stampede.

Sangram said the Governor is scheduled to address the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday and the SP and the rest of the opposition parties have demanded that she should extend condolence to the families of those who died in the stampede at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Sangram accused the Uttar Pradesh government of turning the Kumbh Mela into a VIP 'mela'.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had claimed that he would make world-class arrangements for the Kumbh Mela, but he even could not make adequate arrangements, Sangram claimed.

He also alleged that due to crowd mismanagement and inappropriate arrangements lakhs of devotees have to return to their homes without taking a holy dip in the Prayagraj Sangam.

Before the commencement of the Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the SP leaders holding placards staged a demonstration in front of the House, demanding the state government announce the number of casualties in the stampede.

At least 30 people were killed and over 60 injured in the stampede at the Prayagraj in the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela on Mauni Amavasya.

