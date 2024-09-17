Govt in mind of voters will come to power in Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar

Pune, Sep 17 (IANS) Amid claims and counterclaims made by the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over the new government, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP National President, Ajit Pawar, on Tuesday said that the government which is there in the minds of the voters will come to power in Maharashtra after the Assembly elections.

Instead of stating clearly that the Mahayuti government would come back to power, Ajit Pawar has left it to the will of the voters who will play a crucial role in the formation of a new government.

After performing puja at Pune's prestigious Dagdusheth Ganapati temple on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, Ajit Pawar categorically said, “The government which is there in the minds of the voters will come to power in Maharashtra. We (the Mahayuti) are trying our way, the Opposition is making efforts their way.”

The Deputy CM however, strongly indicated that the Mahayuti comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP is approaching the voters on the development plank and listed out a slew of welfare and development schemes and initiatives launched by the government in the run up to the Assembly election, which is likely to take place in the second week of November.

He also did not forget to point out that the Mahayuti government was successful in bringing several schemes and funds from the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, reiterating that the double engine government was the need of the hour to boost Maharashtra's development and thereby achieve the ambitious target of a $1 trillion economy.

“The Mahayuti government has launched several good plans and development programmes. The government has come to the Centre for the third time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Mahayuti government is making all efforts to bring a large amount of funds from the Government of India to spur the state’s development,” said Ajit Pawar.

“In the very first Cabinet, the BJP-led NDA government approved the Rs 76,000 crore Vadhvan Port in the state. The Hubballi-Pune Vande Bharat train was launched on Monday. Several works of National Highways and the Coastal Road are in progress. The Central government is helping the state government all the way.

“Onion export ban has been lifted. Soybean, cotton, sugarcane, milk producing farmers are being helped. The state government appealed to the Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah to provide a subsidy for milk powder. Two of our demands have been so far accepted and Home Minister Shah has promised that other demands will also be soon approved in the Cabinet,” said Ajit Pawar.

“It is the demand of the farmers and the grand coalition government that the Centre should resolve the remaining issues as soon as possible,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar strongly condemned Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad’s statement about giving a cash reward of Rs 11 lakh to anyone who chops off the Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tongue over the latter's statement on reservation.

“I always say that no one, including me, should make insane statements. Everyone should follow the tradition of cultured Maharashtra, taught by Yashwantrao Chavan. Don't make statements that there will increase the gap between castes and communities. Such statements lead to accusations and disputes among political parties. The atmosphere becomes murky. New questions arise. I am against those who do wrong. I condemn it,” said Ajit Pawar.

