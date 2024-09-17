Motorcycle bomb kills one in Philippines

Manila, Sep 17 (IANS) An improvised bomb killed a man in Zamboanga del Sur province in the southern Philippines on early Tuesday, police said.

Police said the explosion, which occurred in Tukuran, a seaside town, killed the man instantly and damaged a beachside store.

According to the police, the store owner immediately alerted the police after discovering the body of the victim and the wrecked motorbike, Xinhua news agency reported.

Witnesses also said that a utility vehicle was seen fleeing the crime scene after the explosion.

Police have been looking into the witness statements that the bomb was hidden inside the motorbike's storage or top tail box.

Police said they have launched an investigation to determine whether the deadly blast was a terror attack or an accident.

