U.P govt hospitals to get portable USG machines : Deputy CM

Lucknow, July 21 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has said that the state government will install portable ultrasound (USG) and digital radiography machines in government hospitals across the state to provide bedside testing facilities to patients.

“Providing high-level health facilities to patients is the top priority of the government. In this effort, the state's health department is installing modern machines in various district hospitals,” he said.

Portable ultrasound machines will be installed in 10 district hospitals -- Chhibramau, Kannauj, Cantt Board Hospital (Lucknow), Mainpuri, Mau, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shamli, Aligarh, Amroha and Chhichholi (Auraiyya), he said.

Portable digital radiography machines will be installed in district hospitals, including Saharanpur, Aligarh, Amroha, Auraiyya, Ayodhya, Baghpat, Balrampur, Banda, Chitrakoot, Farrukhabad, Hathras, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kasganj, Kushinagar, Cantt Hospital (Lucknow), Mahoba, Mainpuri, Mau and Sant Kabir Nagar.

The installation of these machines will be completed in the next two months, Pathak said and added that any kind of negligence or delay will not be tolerated.

