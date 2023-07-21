KGMU doctors perform hip joint surgery on Haemophilia A patient

Lucknow, July 21 (IANS) Doctors of the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) successfully conducted hip replacement surgery on a patient who was also suffering from Haemophilia A.

Prof Shailendra Singh, senior faculty orthopaedic and the operating surgeon, said, “The risk in a haemophilia patient is continuous bleeding from any wound due to deficiency of factor-VIII in body. Hence, in surgery, when incision is made in skin the same risk is even bigger as surgery needs time and this bleeding can get excessive, with a possibility of taking the patient into shock.”

This patient had already undergone knee replacement surgery at King George’s Medical University two years back.

He is the only haemophilia patient who was operated upon twice in a medical university in the state, said the doctor.

The medical team claimed that this is the first time any government institution in UP has performed both these procedures on a haemophilia patient. Factor VIII is responsible for clotting whenever bleeding starts, and this stops bleeding in the body naturally.

In haemophilia patients, even bleeding from a small cut can turn fatal. The patient is a 35-year-old resident of Meerut. He was operated upon on July 12 and was discharged on July 19.

On Thursday, he came to KGMU for a follow up with the help of a walker. Two years ago, he was refused surgery by doctors in New Delhi because of the high risk of bleeding but had been operated upon at King George’s Medical University two years back for a damaged left knee.

“The surgery was challenging but the team successfully completed it in about an hour. We did blood transfusion before surgery, during the surgery and post-surgery," the doctor said.

The patient said, “Surgery was considered impossible by many doctors. But I can walk again and earn my own living.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.