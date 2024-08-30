Govt efforts reduced TB incidence by 16pc, lowered deaths by 18pc: Anupriya Patel

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Efforts led by the government to curb tuberculosis (TB) in India has led to a 16 per cent decline in incidences, while deaths have been lowered by 18 per cent, said Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare.

While India has committed to eliminate TB by 2025, five years ahead of the global target of 2030, the country is currently facing a large burden of the most infectious disease. The disease causes an alarming 2.6 million annual cases (26 per cent of the global total) in the country.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), India “represents 27 per cent of the global TB burden” -- the highest.

Patel called for collective efforts to fight the challenges to eliminate the infectious disease in the country.

"India bears a significant burden of tuberculosis, and overcoming the challenges to eliminate TB requires collective effort,” she said, while speaking at an event by Medanta hospital to celebrate the completion of 10 years of its ‘Mission TB Free’ initiative. The pioneering public health campaign has revolutionised TB detection and treatment across Haryana and beyond.

To fight TB in the country, Patel informed that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare “worked tirelessly, driving key initiatives like the Nikshay Poshan Yojana and expanding diagnostic facilities, leading to a 16 per cent decline in TB incidence and an 18 per cent decline in TB deaths”.

“However, the goal of TB elimination can only be achieved through continued collaboration, innovative diagnostics, and community-level interventions. Let’s join hands to make ‘TB Harega, Desh Jeetega’ a reality," she added.

The MoS also commended Medanta, state governments, and other non-profits as well as the entire medical community for their remarkable contributions to the ‘Mission TB Free’.

In the last 10 years, 10 lakh people for tuberculosis have been screened by Medanta under ‘Mission TB Free’. The hospital has also carried out 80,000 chest X-rays and diagnosed over 10,000 cases of TB in Haryana and the bordering states of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The programme has substantially improved TB care by increasing the case detection rate, especially in remote areas where access to medical facilities is limited.

“Medanta has played a crucial role, particularly in Haryana, where 54,107 TB patients were notified in 2024, with 38 per cent from the private sector,” the MoS said.

Building on the initiative's success, it has now been expanded to Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, beginning in Lucknow, with plans to extend to other districts of the state - further strengthening TB services in these critical regions.

“Our mission reflects the country's ambitious target to eliminate TB. Our growth from a single mobile unit in 2014 to five units in 2023, supported by generous donations and strategic partnerships, exemplifies our commitment to scaling up these vital interventions to improve public health,” said Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta.

