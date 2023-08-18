Govt debars Haryana IPS officer from Central deputation for 5 years

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) The Ministry of Home Affairs has debarred Haryana cadre Indian Police Service officer Abhishek Jorwal from Central deputation for a period of five years.According to an official document, Jorwal, a 2011 batch HaryanacadreIPSofficer, has also been debarred from being considered for foreign assignments or consultancies abroad during the period of debarment.

A notice to Chief Secretary Haryana from the Ministry of Home Affairs conveyed the order.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.