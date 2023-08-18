Durand Cup 2023: Chennaiyin beat Delhi FC to finish on top of Group E

Guwahati, Aug 18 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC extended their impressive unbeaten run in the Durand Cup 2023 after a 2-1 win over Delhi FC in their last Group E match, here on Friday.

Chenaniyin will be the only team to get nine out of nine points, winning all their group matches. Rafael Crivellaro (38th minute) and Vincy Barretto (51st) found the net for the Marina Machans.

Chennaiyin were already through to the quarter-finals and the match was all about maintaining the winning momentum as the tournament moves towards the business-end.

After a quiet start, the two teams tested each others' defence but struggled to score in the early part of the first half. Crivellaro finally broke the deadlock in the 38th minute when he received a pass from Sangwan and dribbled two defenders to tap the ball low towards the left of the Delhi custodian.

Barretto also got on the scoresheet soon after the start of the second half. He received the ball from Sachu Siby and beat the keeper with his low strike.

Gassama scored three minutes after Barretto's strike to put Delhi FC on the board.

Chennaiyin had almost scored the third goal when Romario Jesuraj received a pass from Crivellaro but his shot on target was saved by the keeper.

The win also consolidated Chennaiyin's top spot in Group E.

