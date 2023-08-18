SC holds Bihar ex-MP Prabhunath Singh guilty in 1995 double murder case (Lead)

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday held former RJD MP Prabhunath Singh guilty in connection with a 1995 double murder case, reversing the acquittal decision rendered by the Patna High Court.

“Accused-respondent no.2 (Prabhunath Singh ) is thus convicted under Sections 302 and 307 IPC for the murders of Daroga Rai and Rajendra Rai and also for attempt to murder of injured Lalmuni Devi (mother of deceased Rajendra Rai),” said a special bench comprising of Justices SK Kaul, Abhay S Oka and Vikram Nath.

The special bench ordered Bihar’s Home Secretary and DGP (Director General of Police) to produce the RJD leader on September 01 before the apex court, when order as to the quantum of sentence will be pronounced.

It said that there was sufficient evidence to show that Singh murdered Rajendra Rai and Daroga Rai near a polling booth in Bihar’s Chhapra in 1995.

“Fard Bayan of Rajendra Rai, which was later converted into an FIR, is admissible in evidence and is to be read as a dying declaration or his last statement,” said the apex court.

It was Prabhunath Singh, who had caused the injuries from his firearm weapon, which proved to be fatal for two and caused injury to the third, said the Supreme Court.

The top court in March this year had reserved its judgment on the appeal instituted by the brother of the deceased way back in 2012 against the order of the Patna High Court upholding acquittal by the trial court on the ground of lack of evidence.

As per the FIR, Singh openly fired from his rifle on a group of people who did not vote for him while they were returning after casting their vote in the election in 1995.

Prabhunath Singh is currently serving life imprisonment in murder case of Ashok Singh.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.