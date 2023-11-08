UP govt crackdown on unrecognised basic schools

Lucknow, Nov 8 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh basic education department has planned an intensive campaign against unrecognised schools operating in the state.

Such schools, or even those found running after de-recognition, can be punished with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, along with other legal action, according to instructions issued by the director of basic education to all basic education officers (BEOs).

If the violation continues, the schools will be subject to a daily penalty of up to Rs 10,000.

The authority has asked for reports of action taken as part of the campaign from districts by November 22.

The state runs primary, junior high, and aided junior high schools.

Under a provision in the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, no school can be established or operated without obtaining recognition from the government.

In his letter issued to the BEOs, joint director of education (basic) Ganesh Kumar instructed them to crack the whip against all unrecognised schools.

Also, all block education officers have been asked to submit certificates to the directorate declaring that no school under their jurisdiction was running without recognition, along with list of schools against which action should be taken.

