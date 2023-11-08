Nine arrested for ‘email blasting’ in Lucknow

Lucknow, Nov 8 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has busted a gang that ran a ‘fake’ call centre and was involved in ‘email blasting’.

Nine persons have been arrested from Indira Nagar in the state capital.

Email blasting is sending emails to many recipients at once. The emails were sent to people abroad asking them to call the gang back on a ‘toll-free number’.

The calls received were then diverted to a voice over internet protocol (VoIP) application to fool callers in the name of renewing their subscriptions for online IT services.

The arrested men have been identified as Muteen Khan, Khalid Raza, Deepak Jaiswal, Baktiyar Ali, Shoaib, Mudassir Alam and Zishan Khan, all natives of West Bengal.

The police also arrested Arpit Maurya of Ayodhya and Vishal Meena of Lucknow.

This is the first case of email blasting in Lucknow.

