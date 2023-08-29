Governor's post is useless, says RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal

Jaipur, Aug 29 (IANS) Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MP Hanuman Beniwal, while giving a controversial statement on Tuesday, said that the post of governor is a useless as it costs a lot.

He said, "Most of the Governors are given the post when they cross the age of 80. To remove a candidate from mainstream politics, he is made to sit as a governor. Anyway, the post of Governor is useless. It costs a lot. You will also be shocked if you see their expense on tea, breakfast and food. While their work is limited to read what is given by government in writing, the government should rather read it itself. After all, why is there a post of governor for this small task? It should be abolished as the governor is only doing the job of a postman."

Beniwal did not stop here and also attacked former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot saying that he has tarnished his own image. While speaking at a Press conference in Jaipur on Tuesday, Beniwal said, "If Pilot had left his party in time, RLP and Sachin Pilot together would have won 100 seats in Rajasthan."

Speaking on the cancellation of student union election in Rajasthan, Beniwal said that he was very angry with the state after cancelling the student union elections. "In such a situation, now we will take out a rally against the government at the district level. Along with this, a student panchayat will be organised on September 14 at Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium in Jaipur. More than one lakh youth will take part in it.

Beniwal further demanded inquiry into allegations of corruption levelled by former leader of opposition Kailash Meghwal against Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Repeating his earlier allegations on 'Gehlot-Vasundhara together in corruption', he quipped about Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's 2030 vision. He said when Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will not be there in 2030, then what is the vision being released after all?

