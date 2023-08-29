BSF arrests two accused for smuggling Phensedyl at Indo-Bangladesh border

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday said that they have apprehend two smugglers including a Bangladeshi national and foiled their smuggling attempts at Indo-Bangladesh border.

BSF said that it has also seized 744 bottles of Phensedyl valued at over one lakh rupees in two separate incidents.

The official said that smugglers were trying to cross these goods from India to Bangladesh.

In the first incident, on August 28, the personnel at Border Outpost Dobarpara, saw a suspicious person coming towards the border. The troops laid a trap and caught the suspected person. The official said that they seized 149 bottles of Phensedyl from the possession of the accused identified as Myshier Dhabak, a Bangladeshi national.

During interrogation he revealed that on August 27, he had come to India from Bangladesh through an unknown route. After coming to India, he stayed at the house of a smuggler namely Sagar, a resident of village Gainpara, police station Gaighata. He received 149 bottles of Phensedyl from Sagar. He had to smuggle it into Bangladesh.

In the second incident the official seized 595 bottles of Phensedyl and apprehended a smuggler.

The apprehended smugglers and the seized goods have been handed over to the concerned agencies for further legal action.

